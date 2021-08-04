Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,372. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $406.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

