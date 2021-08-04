Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.09). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 654,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,094. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of -110.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

