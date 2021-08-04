Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report sales of $147.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $128.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $564.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 199,181 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 129.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 108,932 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 43.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,215,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNN stock opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $91.41 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

