Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report sales of $75.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $76.02 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $317.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.40 million to $324.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $352.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

National Health Investors stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

