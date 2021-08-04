Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.80 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.85 million, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $49.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.28 million, a PE ratio of -976.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

