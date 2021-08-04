Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $741.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post sales of $741.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $743.10 million and the lowest is $741.10 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $656.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -12.60.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

