Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,916 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,164. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

