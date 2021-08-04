Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

