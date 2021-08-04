Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCL stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,637. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

