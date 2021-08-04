Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $6.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.06 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.84 billion to $29.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,598,066 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $237.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

