Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGRX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,212 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

