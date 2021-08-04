Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 62.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.