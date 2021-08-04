Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

