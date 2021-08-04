Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $100.68. 123,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

