Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.74). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,967,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,408,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,042,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock valued at $173,198,077 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 97,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,638. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

