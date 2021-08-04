Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

