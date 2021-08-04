Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce $784.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $788.06 million and the lowest is $780.00 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $664.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after buying an additional 154,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.62.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

