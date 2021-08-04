Brokerages Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

EXN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,183. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.