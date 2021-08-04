Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.09 Million

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $224.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.36 million and the highest is $229.60 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $878.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $894.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $950.33 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.