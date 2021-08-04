Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

MCHP stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,520. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after acquiring an additional 571,067 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $55,483,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

