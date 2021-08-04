Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce sales of $599.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $587.30 million and the highest is $607.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $538.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordson by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nordson by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.