Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post sales of $5.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $6.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $24.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

