Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ProAssurance by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after buying an additional 39,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,389,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 266,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

