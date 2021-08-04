Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $58.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.11 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $255.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.52 million to $264.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $343.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Radius Health stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $689.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radius Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

