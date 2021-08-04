Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after acquiring an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,601,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

