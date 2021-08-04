Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will announce sales of $194.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $199.10 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $793.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $821.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $829.47 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $858.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 89.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 39.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 284,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 22.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

