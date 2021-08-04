Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $889.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

