Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44.

CARE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

