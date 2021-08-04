Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dana Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

DAN opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dana by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

