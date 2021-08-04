Brokers Issue Forecasts for ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.