Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

