Brokers Offer Predictions for trivago’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for trivago in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04).

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in trivago by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

