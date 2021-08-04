Brokers Offer Predictions for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $422.19 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $422.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.97.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

