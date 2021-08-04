Brokers Set Expectations for Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ASMB opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 177,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

