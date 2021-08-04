Brokers Set Expectations for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

