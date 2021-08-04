Brokers Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $20.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

LYB stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,047,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

