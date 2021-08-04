Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $12.20. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 5,313 shares traded.

In other Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

