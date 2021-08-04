Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.69% of Cambria Global Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVAL. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 526,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,102 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000.

Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39.

