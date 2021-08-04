Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 71,260 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.