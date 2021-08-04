Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,123,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,502,000 after purchasing an additional 173,503 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

