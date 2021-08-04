Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

