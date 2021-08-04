Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 61,335 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.