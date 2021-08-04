Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $330.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

