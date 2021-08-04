Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.