Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 35,802 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.