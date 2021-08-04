Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

