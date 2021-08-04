Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 26,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in Comcast by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

