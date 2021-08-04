Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $536.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.23. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

