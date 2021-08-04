BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

BRP stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

