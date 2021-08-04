Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 1,750 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $17.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.55. 2,451,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,178. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $115.11 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

